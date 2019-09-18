Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
36 N. Ellsworth St.
Naperville, IL
Gerard J. Malone


1935 - 2019
Gerard J. "Jerry" Malone, age 84, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1974, formerly of Chicago's Beverly neighborhood, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at his home with his loving wife Ann and family at his side. He was born February 26, 1935 in Evergreen Park, IL.

Beloved husband of Ann Malone (nee Houghtaling), whom he married February 16, 1963, loving father of Maureen (Mike)Demer, Dr. Mark (Kim) Malone, Chris (Kathleen) Malone, Cathy Malone, Patrick Malone, Bill (Jen) Malone, Helen (Tom) Fry and John Malone, adored grandfather of Sean, Maggie, Ryan, and Molly Demer; Mary, Christopher, Clara, Sarah Malone; Marissa, Marla, and McKenna Malone; Joshua, Matthew, Robert, Caleb, Ethan, Daniel, and Seth Fry; Ethan and Maggie Bauer, devoted son of the late Dr. Wilfred and Catherine (nee Cunningham) Malone, dear brother of Patrick Malone, the late Maureen (the late John) Fergus, John and William "Billy" Malone, Katherine (the late August) Sundermeier, Eileen Downey and James "Jimmy" Malone, son-in-law of the late Harold and Helen (nee Steger) Houghtaling, brother-in-law of the late William (Doris) Houghtaling, fond cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.

Jerry grew up in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood, attended St. Barnabas Grammar School and St. Ignatius High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956, stationed in Germany. He worked in the paper industry for many years, first with Chicago Paper and went on to start his own business Shamrock Paper Company.

Jerry was a longtime member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Naperville and a Pro-Life Activist who enjoyed attending daily mass and socializing with friends afterward. Jerry coached youth baseball at Kennedy Park in Chicago and later for the Naperville Park District. He also coached youth basketball and flag football at SS. Peter & Paul Grade School.

Visitation Thursday, September 19, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.

Services will begin Friday, September 20, 9:00 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to a 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church 36 N. Ellsworth St. Naperville, IL

Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's memory may be made to: Illinois Right to Life Action, P.O. Box 511, Chicago, IL 60690, (312) 422-9300, https://illinoisrighttolife.org/donate-irl/ or Ray Graham Association, Development Office, 901 Warrenville Road, Suite 500, Lisle, IL 60532, (630) 620-2222, https://www.raygraham.org/donate/

For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Sept. 18, 2019
