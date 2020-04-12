|
|
Gertrude A. "Trudy" Gerten (nee Baumann), age 92, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Tabor Hills Healthcare Facility in Naperville. She was born February 24, 1928 on her family's farm on Lily Cache Road in Plainfield, IL.
Beloved wife of the late Gerald J. "Jerry" Gerten, whom she married April 30, 1949 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Naperville and who preceded her in death October 11, 2010, loving mother of Kay (Hilary) Kowaleski of Naperville, Ann Gerten of Counce, TN, Phillip Gerten of Naperville and the late Lawrence J. "Larry" Gerten, adored grandmother of Karyn (Richard) Partlow, Allison (Matthew) Foster and Lindsay (Patrick) Little, cherished great-grandmother of Jackson and Dylan Foster; Declan and Kellan Little; Paige Partlow, devoted daughter of the late Phillip and Catherine (nee Swickert) Baumann, dear sister of Lucille (the late Walter) Lewandowski, Richard (the late Midge) Baumann and Barbara (the late Thomas) Weisbrook, fond aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Trudy was a graduate of Plainfield High School and met her future husband, Jerry, while working as a secretary at Kroehler Manufacturing Company in Naperville. A loving and devoted homemaker, Trudy also helped her husband operate Gerten Builders in Naperville. She was a longtime parishioner at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Naperville and was a current member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Naperville.
Trudy was active helping others at St. Margaret Mary Church and Bethlehem Center. She enjoyed gardening, bowling and quilting. Trudy will also be remembered as a talented seamstress and crocheter and a skilled baker.
Due to the current health crisis, services are private.
A private family visitation will be held with interment following at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Trudy's memory may be made to: - Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631, (847) 933-2413, www.alz.org/illinois
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 12, 2020