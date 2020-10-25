Glen A. Ekey, age 79, a resident of Naperville, IL, passed away after a battle with cancer on October 23, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 12, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA. Glen will lovingly be remembered by his wife Marilyn (nee Linsenmann) Ekey; son David (Jennifer) Ekey; daughter Tricia (Don) Mueller; brother Rick (Carol) Ekey; brother in law Robert Gann; grandchildren Melissa Ekey, Jackson Ekey, Madelyn Mueller and Molly Mueller. He will also be fondly remembered as Uncle Glen to many, including nieces and nephews and their families, along with friends who became family. Glen was preceded in death by his parents and his sister in law Katharine Gann. Glen served as executive director of the Naperville Park District from September 1981 through December 1996. Under his guidance the Naperville Parks flourished including the addition of Naperbrook Golf Course. In 2013, the Naperville Park District honored the former executive director by dedicating the Glen Ekey Driving Range at Naperbrook Golf Course. In 1986, he brought the idea of Ribfest to the Exchange Club of Naperville. This cooperative effort earned the title of "Best Fest in the Midwest" for many consecutive years, and helped countless children who were victims of child abuse. Over the years, he established and nurtured relationships with the local school districts, the City of Naperville, The YMCA and countless others. These relationships allowed opportunities to uniquely share gymnasium construction costs and usage with school districts 203 and 204. This cooperative gym concept became a model for other school districts and park districts across the country. He lived what he preached – that recreation was good for the mind and body. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Naperville Park District Fee Assistance Program, the Naperville Education Foundation Kid Boosters Anonymous Fund or a charity of the donor's choice
. A memorial visitation will be held on October 28th from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. A private Memorial Service will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church, Naperville. Please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com