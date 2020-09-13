Glen N. Wiche, age 70, passed away peacefully Friday, August 28, 2020. Glen resided on the North Side of Chicago with wife Susan for nearly a decade. They loved books and travel, then he ventured out into the world on his own. He was pre-deceased by his Wife Susan Wiche and his parents Dorothy and Norm Wiche. He is survived by Wiche cousins and Barbara (Carlsbad, CA) and Bruce Kirstein. Visitation 9:30 -11:00 a.m. with a service at 11 am with Pastor Schumacher on Saturday, September 19 at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington, Naperville. 630.355.0264. Interment Naperville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Fourth Presbyterian Church of Chicago or Second Sense (prior name, Guild for the Blind of Chicago). Info beidelmankunschfh.com
