Gloria D. Palermiti, age 93, formerly of Chicago, Naperville, Aurora and Gardner, IL, passed away September 21, 2020. She was born September 3, 1927 in Arlington Heights, IL to Albert and Ruth Cairo, Sr. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Leon Palermiti; loving mother of Peter Palermiti of Chicago and Paula Noffsinger of Monroeville, PA; cherished grandmother of Abby (Michael) Shrader, Megan Patton and Jonathan (Crystal) Patton; adored great-grandmother of Leo, Mia and Nico Shrader and Charlie Patton; dear sister of Albert Cairo, Jr. Memorial donations may be directed to your local humane society. Visitation will be Thursday, September 24, 4:00-8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Funeral Services Friday, September 25, 10:00 AM at the funeral home chapel. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery, Hillside. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com