Gloria Hope Bean (nee Rix), age 86, of Plainfield, Illinois passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was born on June 5, 1934 in Philadelphia. Gloria was raised in Chicago by her parents Hylda and Herb Rix until her mother passed away in 1947. She was happy when Herb married Bernadette and completed their family. She had a career in the Chicagoland area as a registered nurse for over 50 years; retiring at the age of 80. Gloria was a devoted grandmother, avid traveler, theater lover, helpful volunteer and die-hard Cubs fan who enjoyed life. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Fay Bean, her sister Donna Maxwell and her brother Herb (Bud) Rix Jr. She is survived by her sisters, Collette Chavez and Mary Rix; her 6 children, Debby (Frank) Savegnago, Patty Hicks, Sue (Mick) Dwyer, Tom (Dinah) Bean, Cathy (Ric) Medina, and Jeff Bean; 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville. Interment private. Memorials in Gloria's name may be made to: Will County Humane Society, Feed My Starving Children, or Catholic Charities Legal Assistance (CCLA). Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com