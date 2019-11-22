|
Gloria J. Gunther, age 73, a resident of Naperville for the past 55 years passed away peacefully at Season's Hospice in Naperville. She was born September 21, 1946 in Logansport, Indiana. Gloria had worked as a parts manager for many years at General Motors. She is survived by her two nephews, Russell and Wayne Gunther. She was preceded in death by her parents Russell and Ellen nee Dockery Gunther and her brother Alan Gunther. A private graveside service was held at Concordia Cemetery in Forest Park, IL. Memorials in Gloria's memory may be made to the . Arrangements by the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. (630) 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 22, 2019