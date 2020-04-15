|
Grace Elizabeth Hoyle nee (Woods), 101, of Willowbrook and formerly of Naperville at rest April 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harry (1999). Loving mother of Sheila Sisbarro, Ed (the late Barbara) Hoyle, Robert (Nilda) Hoyle, and JoAnne (Glenn) Messmer. Cherished "GG"/grandma of Mike and Rick Langley, Stephen (Jennifer) Hoyle, Troy Hoyle, Tracy (Jim) Drobick, Glenn Messmer and Jennifer (Scott) Wilson. Great grandmother of many. Proceeded in death by three brothers and three sisters. Fond aunt, great aunt and friend to many.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 15, 2020