Grace McKenna Dudich, age 9, daughter of John and Ashley Dudich of Naperville, IL, passed away at Edward Hospital on February 13, 2019. She was born on December 15, 2009 in Hinsdale, IL. Grace is survived by her loving parents; her brother, Max and her sister, Juliana; her grandparents, Marc and Sarah Harris of Aurora, IL and Joe and Eileen Dudich of Scottsdale, AZ; her great-grandparents, Robert and Viola Remington, and Doris Sandberg; her aunts and uncles, Adrianne (Shawn) Hubbard, Luke Harris, Laura (Tripp) Grant and Lindsay (Brock) Bobbitt; as well as her many cousins, extended family members, and friends. Grace was currently a third grade student at Patterson Elementary School. She loved to dance and sing, jump-rope, play with her little brother and sister, and snuggle with her dog, Milo. Grace was a sweet soul who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. All are invited to gather on Sunday, February 17, for a 2:00 PM Celebration of Grace's life at Wheatland-Salem United Methodist Church, Naperville. Family and friends are invited to continue celebrating Grace's life with fellowship after the service at the church. A private interment will be at Naperville Cemetery. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville is entrusted with arrangements. Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary