Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregg Hanyzeski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregg A. Hanyzeski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gregg A. Hanyzeski Obituary
Gregg A. Hanyzeski, age 52, a lifelong resident of Naperville, IL, passed away suddenly on March 26, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday, March 31, 3:00-8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. An additional visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, 9:30-10:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville. The Mass of Chrisitan Burial will follow at 10:30 AM. Interment will be at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. For information call 630/355-013 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com for a complete obituary.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now