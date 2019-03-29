|
|
Gregg A. Hanyzeski, age 52, a lifelong resident of Naperville, IL, passed away suddenly on March 26, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday, March 31, 3:00-8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. An additional visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, 9:30-10:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville. The Mass of Chrisitan Burial will follow at 10:30 AM. Interment will be at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. For information call 630/355-013 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com for a complete obituary.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 29, 2019