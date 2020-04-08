|
Gregory M. "Greg" Olach, age 55, a resident of North Aurora, IL, formerly of Naperville, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was born February 10, 1965 in Hinsdale, IL.
Beloved son of the late William A. and Lorraine B. (nee Kmieciak) Olach. Loving brother of Judy (Dave) Jarvis, Bill Olach, Deborah "Debbie" St. John, Mark (Lori) Olach, Cindy (Don) Lauterbach, Lorrie (Greg) Chrisos, the late Patricia Olach and the late Dr. Thomas J. Olach. Adored uncle of David, Robert and Jonathan; Matthew and Ian; Katie; Jamie (Philip),Colleen and Justin (Kristin); Marianne, George (Brittany), Michael and Camron. Cherished great-uncle of Aubrey and Audrey; Carmine; Owen, Ava and Ella; Liliana and Jacob. Dear cousin and friend to many.
Greg grew up in Naperville, attended Elmwood Elementary School, Lincoln Junior High School and was a 1983 graduate of Naperville Central High School. He attended College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, IL from 1984-1986 and earned an associate's degree in electrical engineering and later attended The University of California San Diego from 1996-1997 and received a professional certificate in Microcomputer Engineering
Greg was most recently employed as a lab tech engineer at Tripp Lite, Chicago, IL. He enjoyed playing hockey and loved spending time with his beloved white labs, Buck and Hunter.
Due to the current health crisis, services are private.
A private family visitation will be held with interment following at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Greg may be made to: Naperville Area Humane Society, 1620 W. Diehl Rd., Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 420-8989 x1001, www.naperhumane.org/donate
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 8, 2020