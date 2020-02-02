Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wheatland Salem Church
1852 95th Street
Naperville, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Wheatland Salem Church
1852 95th Street
Naperville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Ackley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Thomas Ackley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Thomas Ackley Obituary
Gregory Thomas Ackley, age 28, of Naperville passed away on January 16, 2020 in Florida. Greg is survived by his loving parents, Tom and Terry Ackley; brothers Rob and Ben; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Mary Ackley and Zygmunt and Eleanore Maciejewski. Greg was an incredible man with a gentle heart. He was a "best friend" to many. He was an engineer who loved to fish and golf. In honor of Greg the family requests everyone dress casually. Memorial Visitation: Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 pm Celebration of Hope service: Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm Wheatland Salem Church: 1852 95th Street, Naperville IL 60564 In lieu of flowers, memorials in Greg's name may be made to www.AMIRF.org Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -