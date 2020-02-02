|
Gregory Thomas Ackley, age 28, of Naperville passed away on January 16, 2020 in Florida. Greg is survived by his loving parents, Tom and Terry Ackley; brothers Rob and Ben; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Mary Ackley and Zygmunt and Eleanore Maciejewski. Greg was an incredible man with a gentle heart. He was a "best friend" to many. He was an engineer who loved to fish and golf. In honor of Greg the family requests everyone dress casually. Memorial Visitation: Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 pm Celebration of Hope service: Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm Wheatland Salem Church: 1852 95th Street, Naperville IL 60564 In lieu of flowers, memorials in Greg's name may be made to www.AMIRF.org Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 2, 2020