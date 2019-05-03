Gwenn Ruth Vesely, age 75 of Naperville, IL passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was born May 12, 1943 to her loving late parents, George Edmonds and Ruth Blaida. Cherished wife of the late George Pesek. Beloved mother of Edward (Carol) Vesely and Eric Vesely both of Aurora, IL and step-mother of Julia Pesek. Adored grandmother of Kathryn and Sarah Vesely and Brody Vesely. Fond sister of Peggy (the late Jeff) Meyer of Naperville and Jeff (Pam) Edmonds of Sugar Grove, IL. Dear aunt of Jeff (Emily) Meyer and Melissa Meyer. Gwenn was a graduate of Proviso East High School, Maywood, IL. Gwenn spent her working career as a travel agent, including Harris and Best Travel. Gwenn loved dogs and volunteered at A.D.O.P.T. She was a bridge player and loved to travel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to A.D.O.P.T. 420 Industrial Drive, Naperville, IL 60563 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 1801 Meyers Rd., Suite #100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181. Visitation: Monday, May 6th 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Funeral Service: Tuesday, May 7th 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville, IL. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on May 3, 2019