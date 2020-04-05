Home

Born in Arvon Township, MI in 1934 and growing up in Big Rapids, MI Wallace (Wally) Hanford was a small-town boy that made huge impact on people's lives all over the world. Wally went on to live and teach in Saugatuck, MI, and Glen Ellyn, IL before retiring to Skanee, MI on his grandparent's original homestead. He resided in Naperville, IL since 2006.

Throughout his life, Wally affected the lives of everyone he met. He was a leader, a mentor and a friend to people everywhere. Wally went from playing sports as a kid to becoming a renowned coach, from earning an Eagle Scout to being a Royal Arch Mason, to being District 1-J Governor in Lions Clubs International, and from participating in the Univ of Michigan marching band to becoming a recognized science teacher in Michigan and Glen Ellyn, IL. Despite all of his accomplishments and all of the lives he touched what mattered most to him was being a son, a devoted husband, an incredible father and for the last 12 years being the absolute best and proudest grandpa. Hearing him say "Do it for Grandpa" will never be forgotten. Although we lost a great one on March 19, 2020 his legacy will remain. We were fortunate to have him for 85 years now its Heaven's turn.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 5, 2020
