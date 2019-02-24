|
|
Harlan Bobb, age 87, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1968, formerly of Seymour, IN, died on, Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his home. He was born August 20, 1931 in Seymour, IN. Beloved husband of the ;ate Joan E. Bobb, nee Rogers, married July 11, 1954, loving father of Robert (Linda) Bobb of Plainfield, IL, Bradley (Heidi) Bobb of Greenfield, IN and Jonathan (Anne) Bobb of Naperville, adored grandfather of Missy Berger, Brandon Berger and the late Dustin Berger; Brett, Bethany, Bryce and Benjamin Bobb; Nicholas and Stephanie Bobb, cherished great-grandfather of Jaelyn Berger, loving brother of Dr. Kenneth BobbA celebration of Harlan's life will take place at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 815 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL in the Spring. A reception will follow at the church. Future inurnment atRiverview Cemetery, Seymour, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Our Saviour's Lutheran Church Altar Guild, 815 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540, (630)355-2522, www.oursaviours.com Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For more information please call (630)355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 24, 2019