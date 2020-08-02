Harold A. "Hal" Dickson, Jr., age 87, a resident of Monarch Landing in Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020. He was born on September 20, 1925 in Hackensack, NJ. Hal is survived by his loving children, Daniel Robert Dickson of Naperville, IL Pamela Lee Dickson of Houston, TX and Lisa Dickson Crandall of Houston, TX; his cherished grandchildren, Bradley and Stephanie Pena; as well as many nieces, nephews and great friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ellen (nee Muller) Dickson; his brother, Kenneth Dickson; and his beloved wife, Marcia W. Dickson in 2016. Hal was an active member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Naperville. He was an active part of the Naperville community in his association with the Rotary Club, numerous volunteer activities with the City of Naperville and his decades long work on the design, planning and building of the Naperville Riverwalk. He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran and served with honor during World War II as a torpedoman on the U.S.S. Schenck and the U.S.S. Guadalcanal. After his service in the Navy he married Marcia Whipple and put himself through night school to obtain a degree in Industrial Engineering. Hal was employed by the Pillsbury Company in Minnesota and then moved his family to Naperville in 1977 to manage the Wilton Plant in Woodridge. He eventually went into work for himself as a general contactor and through his hard work was awarded the Riverwalk job which took him into his retirement years. In august of 2018 Hal was chosen to take an "honor flight" to Washington D.C. and was escorted by a Navy Captain for the day and made many new friends with other veterans. When he returned, he said it was one of the highlights of his adult life. Hal's footprints are all over Naperville….his legacy will remain to be enjoyed by all who walk along the bricks, stand on the bridges, and sit by the fountains of the Riverwalk. Private family funeral services will be held. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com