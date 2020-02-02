|
Harold "Dwight" Hollonbeck, age 91, a long time resident of Naperville, IL and Mesa, AZ, passed away on December 19, 2019 in Mesa. Dwight was born February 17, 1928 in Sullivan, IL, where he grew up on the family farm. He graduated from Sullivan High School in 1946. As a three sport athlete he was especially proud of his 1945 basketball team's 28-4 record. Following high school, Dwight attended Eastern Illinois State Teachers College in Charleston, Illinois, where he earned a teaching degree. Later, he achieved a Master's degree in school administration from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL. Dwight began his teaching career in Arthur, IL, and then became a teacher at Mooseheart in Aurora, Il for five years. Dwight spent the remainder of his career in District 203, Naperville, IL, starting as a 5th grade teacher at Beebe School, then principal at Ellsworth School and finally back to Beebe as principal for 18 years before retiring in 1988. He used to say being a teacher and principal was a privilege, and he loved it.Dwight married the love of his life, Roberta Hendrickson, on September 22, 1951. He proudly said that was the best decision he ever made. He received the most satisfaction and joy when he and Roberta helped to start First Christian Church in Naperville along with 4 other families. Dwight was a charter member of the Edward Health and Fitness Center in Naperville where he developed many wonderful friendships, bringing smiles to all every morning. Dwight was a member of Community UMC, a Stephen minister, a member of Promise Keepers and a volunteer for Hospice and Meals on Wheels. Dwight was also a member of the Phi Delta Kappa and Sigma Tau Gamma fraternities. Dwight was a big time fan of the Chicago Cubs, even winning the Super Fan contest on the Today Show in 2016 when his Cubbies won the World Series. One of Dwight's favorite sayings was, "Think big and never give up!" and that is how he lived his life. Dwight will be remembered as an inspiring educator, who made friends wherever he went, had great love for his family and friends, was passionate about causes he believed in and lived life to the fullest with much integrity.Dwight is survived by his wife of 68 years, Roberta (Hendrickson), his beloved daughter, Carol (Mike) Wijas of Massachusetts, and his beloved son, Kent (Tammy) of Florida, along with grandchildren Megan (Brent) Braswell, Molly (Brian) Kramer, Emily (Anders) Rosenquist, Addison, Dawson and Payton Hollonbeck, as well at four great- grandchildren, sister Ruth (the late Harold) Craig and many dear nieces and nephews and extended family members. Dwight was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mabel (Purvis) Hollonbeck, his son Darrell Allen Hollonbeck and seven siblings.A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 25th at Community UMC, 20 Center Street, Naperville, IL. Family and friends may call from 9-10 am, followed by a memorial service at 10 am. Immediately following the service, a light lunch reception will be held. In lieu flowers, gifts can be sent to
HeartlandHospiceFund.org.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 2, 2020