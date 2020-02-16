|
Harry C. Krauss, Jr., age 76, a 40-year resident of Naperville, formerly of Oxford, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Edward Hospital of Naperville. He was born April 19, 1943 in West Grove, PA to his loving late parents, Harry and Kathryn Krauss, Sr. Cherished husband of Gloria J. Krauss, nee Johnson. Beloved father of Brad (Kim) Krauss of Chicago, Elyse (Darren) Bertram of Scottsdale, AZ and Derek (Lynda) Krauss of Naperville. Adored Boompa of Holt and Layne Norris, Tyler and Madeline Bertram, Matilda and Mason Krauss. Dearest brother of the late Ruth (Bill) McMaster and Shirley (George) Anderson. Uncle of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Harry was born the son his parents had always hoped for, long after they thought it would never come to be. Harry grew up in humble surroundings as the son of a mechanic and trained pilot and was quickly recognized for his intelligence and leadership traits. He earned letters in multiple sports, was Captain of the Varsity Basketball team, 1st chair trumpet player in the band, Editor in Chief of the yearbook, and eventually Valedictorian of Oxford Area High School in Oxford, PA. Upon graduation in 1961, his accomplishments earned him a scholarship to attend Drexel University in Philadelphia, an opportunity that would have been unavailable without his merit. Harry continued his love of music through the honor band at Drexel and eventually completed his BS in Chemistry in 1966. It was after this first big break, as he called it, that he was able to begin the next chapter in his life by marrying the love of his life since childhood, Gloria Anne Johnson. Together, they moved to State College, PA to pursue an advanced degree at Penn State University and begin their family.
After completing a Master's degree in Chemistry, Harry, Gloria and their young, now growing family, took their next big leap by moving to the Chicago area where he began work as a research chemist for Amoco Chemical Company.
It was at Amoco that Harry built a professional legacy spanning over 30 years. In his time at Amoco, Harry worked from the ground up, starting in the research and development group before eventually moving to sales and marketing where he would truly cement his legacy. He rose to prominence in both leadership and management roles that included relocating his young family to Hong Kong in the early 1980's to build Amoco's markets in Asia. He is credited with first opening the markets of Indonesia, Thailand, South Korea and the People's Republic of China to Amoco's first sales of the highly sought-after polyester raw materials business. He eventually went on to serve in an executive role for the chemical division of Amoco where he was widely recognized for his thoughtfulness, integrity, command of the written word, and diplomacy until his retirement in 1999. Harry's greatest passion in life was golf, the sport he loved to play and loved to watch, a passion he passed along to his entire family. Harry also loved to travel, and his retirement years were spent traveling the world with Gloria and their closest friends. When he wasn't traveling, playing golf, or watching the Cubs, he loved spending time with all his children and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Harry's memory may be made to: Grace United Methodist Church Music Fund 8030 or
Visitation: Monday, February 17th 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Additional Visitation: Tue., Feb. 18th 10-11 AM at Grace United Methodist Church, 300 E. Gartner Rd., Naperville, IL 60540. Funeral service: Tues., Feb. 18th 11 AM at Grace United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville, IL. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 16, 2020