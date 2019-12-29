|
|
Harry Wesley Krueger, 95, formerly of Aurora, San Diego and Lombard, passed away on December 23, 2019 in Arizona. He was born on November 21, 1924 in Oak Park, IL. Harry is survived by his loving children, Kent (Marilyn) Krueger and Kris (Daniel) McClure; his beloved grandchildren, Christian (Nichole) and Matthew (Amy) Krueger, and Nicholas (Tracy), Hannah and Molly McClure; and cherished great-grandchildren, Addison and Alexander Krueger, and Wyatt and Weston Krueger. He was devoted to his wife of over fifty years, Lorie Krueger, who predeceased him in 1998. Harry was the dear brother to the late Glenn (Joan) Krueger and is survived by several nieces and nephews. He was the treasured son of the late Harry and Daisy (Cregar) Krueger. Harry grew up in Forest Park, graduating from Proviso East High School. He served as a pilot in the Navy and flew in the Berlin Airlift, delivering much-needed supplies to western Germany. He had a long career in the electrical supply industry, retiring when Lorie's health declined. Travel and flying were Harry's passions and he and Lorie had many adventures travelling the world. Harry was a private pilot and a member of the Naperville Flying Club. With two friends, he rebuilt a Mooney which is still flying today. He had a sunny outlook on life and was quick to tell a joke, making everyone's day a bit brighter. He will be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harry's memory can be made to: Naperville Responds for Veterans, 210 S. Washington Street, Naperville, IL 60540. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 4-8 p.m. at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Funeral Services will be Friday, January 3, 10:00 a.m. at the Elmhurst Seventh Day Adventist Church, 246 W. Butterfield Road in Elmhurst. Interment will follow at Mount Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst, IL. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 29, 2019