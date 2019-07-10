|
Harry W. Vickers, age 61, a resident of Aurora, IL, formerly of Naperville, IL, passed away on July 5, 2019. He was born on May 5, 1958 in Chicago, IL.
Harry is survived by the loving mother of his children, Christine Vickers (nee Tomlin), and his sons, Harry John Vickers, Paul Michael Vickers, and Stephen Jerome Vickers; his sister and brother-in-law, Pamela and Robert "Rob" Williams of Naperville, and brothers, Clifford "Cliff" Vickers of Naperville, Craig Vickers of Aurora and six nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford "Jerry" and Marcella (nee Baker) Vickers.
Visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 Noon at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville immediately followed by Funeral Services at the funeral home at 12:00 Noon. Interment will be private.
For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.
Published in the Naperville Sun on July 10, 2019