Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Vickers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry W. Vickers


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry W. Vickers Obituary
Harry W. Vickers, age 61, a resident of Aurora, IL, formerly of Naperville, IL, passed away on July 5, 2019. He was born on May 5, 1958 in Chicago, IL.

Harry is survived by the loving mother of his children, Christine Vickers (nee Tomlin), and his sons, Harry John Vickers, Paul Michael Vickers, and Stephen Jerome Vickers; his sister and brother-in-law, Pamela and Robert "Rob" Williams of Naperville, and brothers, Clifford "Cliff" Vickers of Naperville, Craig Vickers of Aurora and six nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford "Jerry" and Marcella (nee Baker) Vickers.

Visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 Noon at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville immediately followed by Funeral Services at the funeral home at 12:00 Noon. Interment will be private.

For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.
Published in the Naperville Sun on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now