Harvey S. Meyer, age 85, of Naperville, passed away September 3, 2020 at Edward Hospital, Naperville. He was born February 19, 1935 in Meire Grove, MN to the late Herman and Edwina Meyer. Devoted husband of 62 years to Annette (nee Jesh) Meyer; loving father of Mary (Chris) Miller, Ann (Jim) Walt, Therese (Dwayne) Cooper, Carolyn(Matt) Burke; adored grandfather of fifteen; cherished great grandfather of 20 – almost 21; dear brother of Marilyn (Leo) Holl, Ken (Rita) Meyer, Linda (Gary) Knox and the late Alvin Meyer and dear brother in-law of Virginia Meyer. Many nieces, nephews and friends also survive. Harvey grew up in Albany, MN. He attended Albany High School, where he met his high school sweetheart and future wife, Annette. He was an alumni of St. John's University, Collegeville, MN. He was a proud veteran having served in the US Army. Harvey worked in management for SS Kresge & Kmart Corporation for 42 years. He enjoyed sports and gardening. He was always there for his family and had strong relationships with his grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to American Childhood Cancer Organization, P.O. Box 498, Kensington, MD 20895-0498, www.acco.org
. Visitation will be Friday, September 4, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville, IL, 60540. Interment will follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrichjones.com