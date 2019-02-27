Helen Ruth Ague, nee Rogers, age 94 of Naperville, formerly of Pass Christian, MS, Morton Grove and Skokie, IL, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at Sunrise of Naperville North. She was born February 10, 1925 in Barth, MS to her loving late parents, Joe and Arcile Rogers. Cherished wife of the late Lyle Theodore Ague, wedded on April 3, 1943. Cherished mother of James Wesley Ague of Naperville and Bonnie Ague of Centennial, CO. Adored grandma of Thomas (Tamitha) Ague of Hannibal, MO and Kristin Helen Zimmerman of Centennial, CO and the late David Wesley Ague. Loving great-grandma of Travis and Ryan Ague, and Jacob and Lucas Zimmerman. Loving sister of Katherine Johnston, Josie Suber, Aline Marshall, Gene Rogers and the late Eugene (Nonnie) Rogers. Dear aunt of many, nieces, nephews and cousins in the Midwest and along the Mississippi and Texas Gulf Coast.In lieu of flowers, memorials should be sent to the Salvation Army in her name.Visitation, Friday, March 8, 5:00-8:00 pm, and memorial service On Saturday, March 9, 11:00 am, both at Grace United Methodist Church, 300 E. Gartner Rd., Naperville, IL 60540. Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary