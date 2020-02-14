Home

More Obituaries for Helen Norton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Rita Norton


1924 - 2020
Helen Rita Norton Obituary
Helen Rita Norton, 95, of Naperville, formerly of Ottawa, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at her home at Spring Meadows Assisted Living.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 am Saturday, February 15 at St. Columba Catholic Church with Rev. David Kipfer officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am prior to the service, Saturday, at Ottawa Funeral Home. Catholic Daughters of America will say the rosary at 9:00 am. Burial at St. Theresa Cemetery in Earlville and a memorial service at Spring Meadows will take place at a later date.

Rita was born June 1, 1924 in Earlville, Illinois to Clarence and Alice (Thompson) Hughes. She married Leonard Norton on June 14, 1952 at St. Theresa Church in Earlville. He passed away May 24, 2009.

She was a member of St. Columba Church, Catholic Daughters of America, the Altar and Rosary, and the Moose Lodge.

She is survived by one son, Mark (Nora Munagian) Norton of Avondale Estates, Georgia; one daughter, Patricia Braida of Naperville; five grandchildren, Rebecca, Maggie, and Ellie Braida and John and Julia Norton; one sister, Rosemary Hanley; one brother, Paul Hughes; and many brothers and sisters in law.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers, Clarence, Joseph Glen, and Thomas; one daughter in infancy; and her son in law, Richard Braida.

Memorials may be directed to St. Columba Building fund or Marquette High School.

The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 14, 2020
