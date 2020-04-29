|
Henrietta L. Vermaat, "Bobbie", age 96, a lifelong resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020 at Brookdale of Lisle. She was born on August 25, 1923 in Naperville, IL. Bobbie is survived by her loving children, William H. (Carol) Vermaat, Jr. of Naperville, IL, Ken (the late Sally) Vermaat of Lebanon, IN, Don Vermaat of Naperville, IL, John (Sandy) Vermaat of Minooka, IL; her cherished grandchildren, Tracy (Jim) Heine, Tim (Nancy) Vermaat, and Garrett Vermaat; and her adored great-grandchildren, Mikayla Vermaat, Tyler and Nathan Vermaat, Annalise and Fritz Heine. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William H. Vermaat; her parents, Arthur and Frances Hinterlong; and her sister, Mary Louise Vlasak. Throughout her life, Bobbie enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with her family. She served as a matron at Naperville High School (1963-1965) and a longtime secretary to the Principal at Naperville Central High School (1965-1986). Bobbie also enjoyed her time as her son's secretary at Reeder & Vermaat Inc. until her retirement on 2014. Bobbie will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Private family funeral services at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Naperville. Interment will be at Assumption Cemetery in Wheaton, IL. A public celebration of Bobbie's life will be planned for the future. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 29, 2020