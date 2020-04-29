|
Last Tags April 27, 2020. The idea of Herb remains. Herb died comfortably in the great room of the timber frame home he and his wife, Mary Lou Wehrli, and friends built in 1982 Naperville, Illinois. Farmer, Teacher, Builder, Friend. Complications from two falls empowered cerebrovascular disease as cause of death. Ashes to blackdirt will be private. Celebrations of his life will be scattered and convenient as the health of our planet permits. Thank you, Herbert Dearest. You are loved to infinity and beyond. We are grateful to have known you. Love & Light. Memorials may be directed to Carleton College, Attn: Gift Accounting, 1 North College Street, Northfield MN 55057 or thru www.give.carleton.edu
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 29, 2020