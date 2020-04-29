Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Herb Nadelhoffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herb Nadelhoffer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herb Nadelhoffer Obituary
Last Tags April 27, 2020. The idea of Herb remains. Herb died comfortably in the great room of the timber frame home he and his wife, Mary Lou Wehrli, and friends built in 1982 Naperville, Illinois. Farmer, Teacher, Builder, Friend. Complications from two falls empowered cerebrovascular disease as cause of death. Ashes to blackdirt will be private. Celebrations of his life will be scattered and convenient as the health of our planet permits. Thank you, Herbert Dearest. You are loved to infinity and beyond. We are grateful to have known you. Love & Light. Memorials may be directed to Carleton College, Attn: Gift Accounting, 1 North College Street, Northfield MN 55057 or thru www.give.carleton.edu
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herb's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -