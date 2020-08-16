Herbert Edwin Riedl, went to be with the Lord on April 6, 2020. Ed was born October 30, 1925 to Marie and Jordan Riedl in Cicero, IL. He served in the U.S. Navy, earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from The Georgia Institute of Technology, and a Masters degree from Illinois Institute of Technology. In 1953 he married Dorothy Marie Corley in Christ Lutheran Church in Oak Park, IL. They were blessed with three children whom they raised in Mt. Prospect, IL. Ed was a strong and faithful Christian. He volunteered in many civic capacities. During his career, Ed held executive positions and negotiated labor contracts for many manufacturing corporations. He testified to the Illinois Congress on how various policies would effect companies and employees. After retiring from his career, Ed worked to accredit Northern Illinois University's Engineering program with the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, and develop a co-op program for NIU engineering students. Ed took his family to hike and climb in the mountains of Rocky Mountain National Park and they marveled at God's work. Ed and Dorothy retired to Naperville, IL where Ed enjoyed golfing with his family and his friends. He was a perfect father and husband and he will be missed very much. He is survived by his beloved wife Dorothy, of 67 years, his three children: Laura Kyle (Richard), Carrie Ford (Bryan) and John Riedl (Marina), 9 grandchildren: Matthew Kyle (Meagan), Emily Colborn (Kyle), Andrew Kyle, Bryan Ford Jr. (Stacey), Brett Ford (Abby), Morgan Riedl, Stephanie Riedl, Sydney Riedl, and Gregory Riedl; and six great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 22, at 3:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1101 Kimberly Way, Lisle, IL.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store