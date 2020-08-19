Howard A. Larson, age 89, U.S. Air Force veteran 1954-1957, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1969, formerly of Elmhurst, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born April 30, 1931 in Minneapolis, MN.
Visitation Friday, August 21, 2020, 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.
A celebration of Howard's life will follow Friday, 2:00 PM in the funeral home with Rev. Cindy Karis officiating.
Family and friends will meet Saturday, August 22, 2:00 PM for graveside services and military honors at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery, Oakbrook Terrace, 17W201 E. Roosevelt Rd., Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181, (630) 941-5860 (Please meet at the cemetery office).
