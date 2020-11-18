My heart breaks for the Griffin family! As the mom of a fellow 24 year old Oakhurst boy who grew up parallel with Hugh I am so sad. My son and Hugh shared the same experiences at Steck, Granger, Fischer and Waubonsie. They shared similar friends and for a brief time similar sports. I know they woke up before dawn to walk together to Waubonsie for wrestling workouts before school. I felt they shared similar paths and therefore I feel this grief close to my heart. I know I hugged my son tighter, told him how much I loved him and nothing else matters. Hugh was an amazing athlete, son and friend to many.

Donna, Jim and Jimmy Davis

Donna M Davis

Neighbor