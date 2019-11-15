|
|
Irwin "Smiley" Nejdl, a long-time resident of Naperville, IL, went to be with The Lord on November 12, 2019 at the age of 72. Smiley is survived by his wife, Patricia Bull-Nejdl; his step-children, Dana (Marshall) Hurley, Lauren (Brent) DeGroot, Rachel (Darrell) Dirksen; his sister, Bobbie Dean; his niece, Jennifer (Doug) Call, his cousin, Lee (Chris) Nejdl; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Irwin "Irv" Nejdl, his mother, Lilian Nejdl, and nephew, Wayne Dean. Smiley was born in Chicago, IL on February 3, 1947 to Irwin and Lilian Nejdl. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Electrical Engineering and received his master's degree in Biomedical Engineering. Smiley worked as a software engineer and technical manager at Bell Labs/AT&T/Lucent Technologies for 35 years. Smiley was a long-time member of Community United Methodist Church and was a loving husband, son, brother, step-father, and grandfather. Smiley enjoyed travelling to Czechoslovakia with his late parents and wife, vacationing and scuba diving in Bonaire (completed over 1000 dives), spending time at his second home in Galena, IL. He also enjoyed watching Rocky movies and Castle, reading, working on his antique Mustang, dirt bike racing, and spending time with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers donations may be offered to Community United Methodist Church at 20 Center St., Naperville, IL 60540. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 17, beginning at 5:00 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 6:00 pm at Community United Methodist Church, 20 Center St., Naperville, IL. Reverend Doctor Hannah Chong will officiate the service. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 15, 2019