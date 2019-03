Resources More Obituaries for Isabelle Ford Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Isabelle Ford

Obituary Condolences Flowers Isabelle Ford, age 86, of The Villages, FL passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Isabelle was a 1951 graduate of Clifford J. Scott High School in East Orange, NJ. While working full time she attended Rutgers University and graduated from Eastern Airlines Stewardess Training Program, although she never worked as a Stewardess. During her professional single years, she traveled extensively to Bermuda and throughout Europe, and was one of the first women in the 1950's to be issued a credit card IN HER OWN NAME. She met Walt Kiefer, a widower with 2 small daughters and married in 1965. Isabelle relocated from the East Coast to Naperville, IL in 1966 and settled in a house to raise their family on the best street in the world, Mary Lane. She lived in Naperville from 1966 to 1992 where many fond memories were made with the Mary Lane Bowling Group, Gourmet Club, Progressive Dinner Holidays, and of course the yearly "GREMALABLOP" parties. Mary Lane was a magical place she held in her heart where neighbors were truly family, and she loved those years. Isabelle retired to Destin, FL in the early 1990's and had many years of fun and active retirement. When her husband Walt Kiefer passed away, she moved to The Villages, FL and enjoyed more active retirement years filled with laughter as she was once again living in the same town as her siblings. In The Villages, she met the next love of her life, Howard Ford and married in 2006. The traveled across the US and Canada twice and to several outings with the RV Club in their motorhome. She was preceded in death by her first husband Walter Kiefer and parents, Arthur and Isabelle (Hewitt) Robinson. She is survived by her husband Howard Ford, sister and best friend Sarah Elizabeth "Bette" McGuire and brother in law John McGuire; brother Art Robinson and sister in law Nancy; children Janet (Mark) Bied, Sue (Jim) Griffin and grandson Michael; Pamela Kiefer and grandsons Patrick, Will and Thomas Sardi; Rich (Paula) Kiefer and grandchildren Zoe, Emma and Jack; Eric (Angela) Kiefer and granddaughter Caroline; and her beloved dog Angus. A memorial service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, The Villages, FL on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10am. A celebration to honor her life will take place this Spring in Naperville, IL. Please honor Isabelle's memory by being kind to others, laugh often, find the humor in life, and always live life to the fullest. Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries