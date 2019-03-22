Resources More Obituaries for Jacqueline Berger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jacqueline Esther Berger

Obituary Condolences Flowers Jacqueline Esther (Buchanan) Appleyard Berger, age 89, passed away on Thursday, March 14th, 2019 at Pine Villa Memory Care in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin. Jacki was born on April 16th, 1929 in Cresco, Iowa to Alice (Williams) Buchanan and Arthur George Buchanan. She spent most of her childhood in her beloved small town of Lime Springs, Iowa, followed by a few years in Minneapolis, Minnesota and then Des Moines, Iowa where she graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1947. Jacki went on to junior college in La Grange, Illinois where she met her future husband, Carter Appleyard. They were married on July 2nd, 1949 in La Grange, were blessed with four children, Jan, Dede, Jeff and Gina, and settled in Naperville, Illinois. Carter passed away suddenly on February 13th, 1978 at the young age of 50.Jacki had a 20-year association with Naperville School District starting out as assistant librarian at Lincoln Junior High, moving on to be the assistant school secretary at Jefferson Junior High and eventually becoming the head secretary at Washington Junior High, retiring in 1989. Jacki enjoyed keeping in touch with her many friends and coworkers in the Naperville schools. On November 4th, 1995 she married Marco Berger of Rolling Meadows, Illinois and they retired to South Carolina.Jacki is survived by her four children, Jan (Carroll) Brumfield of Lena IL, Dede (Bob) Egan of Lodi WI, Jeff (Mary) of Waukee IA and Gina (Tom) of Prairie du Sac WI. As "Ninie", she leaves a legacy of 16 beloved grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She also leaves special nieces Brittney Buchanan and Kristi Wegman. Nothing pleased her more then to be with her family, often saying "I never miss a party!" In addition to her husband Carter, she was preceded in death by her brothers Roger Buchanan and Bill Buchanan, and second husband Marco.Jacki's family would like to thank Dr. Barclay Shultz from Prairie Clinic, Deb, Amanda and the wonderful, caring staff at Pine Villa Memory Care and the amazing caregivers from Agrace Hospice. You are all angels on this earth. A memorial service will be held at the Century Memorial Chapel at the historic Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois on Saturday, April 20th with visitation beginning at 1 pm and a service at 2 pm. Internment at Naperville Cemetery will follow immediately. Published in the Naperville Sun from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries