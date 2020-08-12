1/1
Jacquelyn L. Carducci
1968 - 2020
Jacquelyn Loretta "Jackie" Carducci, age 52, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020 in Fairfield, IL. She was born April 27, 1968 in Naperville, IL.

Beloved daughter of Jacquelyn E. (nee Hartlaub) and the late Donald P. Carducci, MD, loving sister of Joseph Carducci, Matthew (Becky) Carducci, MD, Mark (Marie Gempis, DO) Carducci, DO, Geralyn (Daniel Burbach, PhD) Carducci, DO, Julie (Chris Carlsen) Carducci, Michelle (Rebecca Carpenter) Carducci (twin), Michael (Anne) Carducci, MD and the late Lisa Carducci, adored aunt of Mia, Jacob, Keeley and Peyton Carducci; Nunzio, Maya, Delio and Via Carducci; Jessica Burbach; Nina and Henry Carlsen; Dana and Rafael Carducci, dear niece of Philomena Carducci, the late Nick (Rita) Carducci and the late Joseph (Rose) Carducci; Norma (the late Erwin) Prasse, George (Joan) Hartlaub and Philip (Jeanne) Hartlaub, fond cousin of many.

The family has been fortunate to have such loving caregivers at every step of Jackie's life. From her time spent at Misericordia to her time spent with the loving Haug family, to her years at Ray Graham and most recently at Shamrock Services. We have had incredible outpourings of love. Jackie has always been quick to elicit warmth and endearment from those around her. Jackie was truly a special soul. Some say that those with disabilities are closer to God. We cling to that thought, especially now.

Visitation Friday, August 14, 2020, 4:00-7:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, August 15, 11:00 AM at SS. Peter Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth Street, Naperville.

Future inurnment: SS. Peter Paul Cemetery, Naperville.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jackie's memory may be made to: Misericordia Heart of Mercy, Attn: Sister Rosemary Connelly, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660, (773) 273-4163, www.misericordia.com

For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.



Published in Naperville Sun on Aug. 12, 2020.
