James A. "Jim" Renkel, age 72, a resident of Aurora, IL, formerly of Warrenville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his home. He was born on February 17, 1947 in Cleveland, OH.
Memorial Visitation Monday, July 15, 2019, 12:00 - 1:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held Monday, 1:00 PM in the funeral home.
A procession will follow to Naperville Cemetery to inter Jim's urn.
For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in the Naperville Sun on July 12, 2019