Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services
44 S. Mill St.
Naperville, IL
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services
44 S. Mill St.
Naperville, IL
James A. Renkel


1947 - 2019
James A. Renkel Obituary
James A. "Jim" Renkel, age 72, a resident of Aurora, IL, formerly of Warrenville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his home. He was born on February 17, 1947 in Cleveland, OH.

Memorial Visitation Monday, July 15, 2019, 12:00 - 1:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held Monday, 1:00 PM in the funeral home.

A procession will follow to Naperville Cemetery to inter Jim's urn.

For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on July 12, 2019
