James C. Sherwood
1933 - 2020
James C. Sherwood, age 87, of Aurora, IL formerly of Naperville IL, died August 12, 2020 in Aurora, IL. He was born June 3, 1933 in Terre Haute, IN. He is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Barbara Sherwood; his sons. Mark (Denise) Sherwood and Jeffry (Sally) Sherwood; daughter in-law, Kathy Sherwood; grandchildren, Morgin, Danielle, Connor, Kyra and Griffin, and sister, Susan Stone. He is preceded in death by his parents, Max and Edith Sherwood and his son, Craig Sherwood. James, an Eagle Scout, was active in scouting through much of his life as a Wood Badge Fox. He motivated all three sons to also achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. One of James' proudest achievements was his service to our country, serving as a Captain in the US Army. James was an active member of Naperville Evening Kiwanis. He enjoyed providing assistance to the community and spending time with his many friends. Private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrichjones.com.



Published in Naperville Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
