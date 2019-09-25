Home

Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
James Caleb Ireland Obituary
James Caleb Ireland, age 88 of Naperville and formerly West Chicago, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019. He is survived by his children; Christal (John) Mihalo, Jeff Ireland and Alisa (Paul) Johnson, grandchildren; Ryan, Adam, Catie, Julia, Elise, Rachel and Pauly, former daughter in law Elisabeth Monahan, Sister Ruth Decker, brothers Paul, David and Joe Ireland, beloved sister-in-law Doris (Rick) Survey and family, cherished niece Julie (Jeff) Ireland-Pomeroy , and many other wonderful family and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife Bette (nee Owen) and his grandson Christopher. James is a proud U.S. Army veteran having served in the Korean War, and he had a passion for making and flying his radio controlled airplanes. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. A chapel service will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. with visitation from 10:00 until time of service. Interment will follow at Glen Oak Cemetery, West Chicago, IL. Info beidelmankunschfh.com 630-355-0264
Published in the Naperville Sun on Sept. 25, 2019
