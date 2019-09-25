|
James Caleb Ireland, age 88 of Naperville and formerly West Chicago, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019. He is survived by his children; Christal (John) Mihalo, Jeff Ireland and Alisa (Paul) Johnson, grandchildren; Ryan, Adam, Catie, Julia, Elise, Rachel and Pauly, former daughter in law Elisabeth Monahan, Sister Ruth Decker, brothers Paul, David and Joe Ireland, beloved sister-in-law Doris (Rick) Survey and family, cherished niece Julie (Jeff) Ireland-Pomeroy , and many other wonderful family and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife Bette (nee Owen) and his grandson Christopher. James is a proud U.S. Army veteran having served in the Korean War, and he had a passion for making and flying his radio controlled airplanes. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. A chapel service will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. with visitation from 10:00 until time of service. Interment will follow at Glen Oak Cemetery, West Chicago, IL. Info beidelmankunschfh.com 630-355-0264
Published in the Naperville Sun on Sept. 25, 2019