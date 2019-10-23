|
Dr. James D. "Jim" Baird, age 87, U.S. Navy veteran 1956-1958, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1975, formerly of Long Island, NY, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville after a short illness. He was born July 24, 1932 in St. Louis, MO.
Beloved husband of Elenora "Ellie" Baird (nee Madura), whom he married August 6, 1955 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Long Island, NY, loving father of Brent (Patti-Jo) Baird, Brad (Carol) Baird, Brenda Madura and Dawn (Dave) Kelsch, adored grandfather of Adam, Courtney, Megan, Tyler and Hannah; Ami, Dillon, Preston and Mackenzie; Jacob and Justine; Ryan, Austin and Jackson, cherished great-grandfather of eight, devoted son of the late David and Ruby (nee Morrison) Baird, brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many. Jim was also preceded in death by Jim and Ellie's pet, Sweetie Pie.
Dr. James D. Baird was a graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY and served as a Navy Lieutenant. A degreed engineer, inventor and entrepreneur specializing in the field of ultrasonic metering technology. He developed many new products and founded several successful electronic manufacturing companies. Companies included Fluid Data, specializing in ultrasonic and capacitance level technology, Data Sonics, specializing in ultrasonic and level technology and Dynasonics, a Naperville based manufacturer of ultrasonic flow meters. With endless energy and a strong desire to be an educator he studied genetics and common behaviors for more than 20 years and focused his research in the field of behavioral epigenetics, which holds the promise of modifying behavior by changing gene expression. Dr. Baird holds a PhD in natural health and is the author of numerous books on human behavior. He has won many awards and appeared on major TV stations and dozens of radio shows. His most recently published book is Epigenetics & Genetic Happiness about the influence of genetic processes on human development. In addition, Dr. Baird's books include Behavioral Genes, Happiness Genes, Obesity Genes, Mindful Meals Diet, Modern Christian Happiness Plan, and The Happiness Plan.
Memorial Visitation Thursday, October 24, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.
Family and friends will meet Friday, October 25th to celebrate a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville.
A procession will follow to SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville for the committal of Jim's urn.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to: Spectrios Institute for Low Vision at Deicke House, 219 East Cole Avenue, Wheaton, IL 60187, (630) 690-7115, https://spectrios.org
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 23, 2019