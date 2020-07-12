James J. "Jim" Ledermann, Sr., age 84, a resident of Yorkville, IL, former longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his home. He was born March 31, 1936 in Perham, MN to the late Joseph and Edna "Greta" (nee Buschold) Ledermann.
Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara J. (Besch) Ledermann, and five of their seven children, Vicky (Ron) Hayes of Savannah, IL, James J. Ledermann Jr. of St. Charles, IL, Joseph (Donna) Ledermann of Batavia, IL, John (Erin Howorth) Ledermann of Yorkville, IL and Rosemarie Ledermann of Yorkville, IL, a son-in-law, Larry (late Barb) Trowbridge of Sugar Grove, IL and a sister-in-law, Veronica (the late Donald) Ledermann of Woodridge, IL.
Jim enjoyed spending time with his sixteen grandchildren: Tara (James) Richter, Ryan (Stephanie) Hayes, Jackie (Brian) Richter, Sean (Emily) Trowbridge, Christine (Sven) Morvec, Joe Ledermann, Dustin (Liz) Ledermann, Ashley, Austin and Alisyn Ledermann and his thirteen great-grandchildren: Christopher and Kaitlyn (fiancé, Zach Bonnell) Richter, Kylie, Dane and Dax Trowbridge, Carlie and Luke Richter, Nathan and Mason Ledermann, Quinn Morvec and Jillian, Sadie and Remie Hayes, along with many nieces and nephews and close friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara (Larry) Trowbridge, son, Jeffery Ledermann and daughter-in-law, Julie Hatcher (John) Ledermann, along with his parents, Joseph and Edna, and siblings, William (the late Jean) Ledermann, Mary (the late Roy) Huntington, Betty (the late Donald) Anderson, Donna (the late Ed) Malik, Donald (Veronica) Ledermann and Delores (the late Charles) Grimes.
Jim spent his early years working on his family farm in Perham and working for the East Ottertail Telephone Company as a lineman and crew foreman until he moved to Illinois in 1954, where he began a fifty-five year career in the construction trade.
Jim was a volunteer fireman for the Naperville Fire Department for seven years, an active and life member of the Naperville Moose Lodge #1290 from 1962 to the present, where Jim held many chairs, including, Governor and obtained his Pilgrim Degree which is the highest degree in the Moose Organization.
Jim will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, golfing and his annual fishing trips to Bull Sholes Arkansas with his close group of Moose friends.
A memorial visitation will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020, 1:00-4:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.
A celebration of Jim's life will follow Sunday, 4:00 PM in the funeral home with Deacon John Gustin officiating.
Future inurnment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to use as needed.
For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com
or call (630) 355-0213.