James L. Schafman
1954 - 2020
James "Jamie" L. Schafman, age 66, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1994, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020 at Edward Hospital. He was born on May 27, 1954 in Aurora, IL. Jamie is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Beverly (nee Hogan); his cherished daughters, Jessica (Joey) Mendoza of Scottsdale, AZ and Jennifer (Joe) Ciliak of Chicago, IL; his adored granddaughter, Amara Jane Mendoza; his brothers, Kenneth (Margie) Schafman and Edward Schafman and his sister, Cindy (Phil) Grumieaux; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Leaon Rae Schafman. After graduating from Lincoln College and Illinois State University, Jamie held several positions at the Caterpillar plant in Aurora, IL. His love of going fast was shown in his Harley and his 1965 Corvette convertible. Jamie was known to always have a story or two to share and loved a good western. He was lifelong Chicago sports fan with the Cubs and Bears topping the list. His proudest accomplishment was his two beautiful daughters. His happiest moments were spent with them and their growing families. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Jamie's life, memorials may be directed to the Children's Heart Foundation https://www.childrensheartfoundation.org/ Visitation will be Saturday, October 17, 9:00 until 11:00 AM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Family and friends will meet at 1:00 PM for the final committal services at Oak Ridge Cemetery Sandwich, IL. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com



Published in Naperville Sun on Oct. 14, 2020.
