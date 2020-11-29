1/1
James Michael Horton
1960 - 2020
James M. Horton, 59, of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully at home on November 4, 2020 from a two year battle with Multiple Myeloma surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Aurora, IL, on November 18, 1960. He was a graduate of Naperville Central High School. Jim was a very determined person; always eager to learn by being hands on in regards to his interests in cars, computer programming, photography, or any home project. His thirst for knowledge was always about reading and researching things; you could always find him in his office at his computer. He used this determination to research his cancer, his strength to try to fight it, and his strong will to work until close to his passing. He was a very loving dad that filmed hours of videos of the kids, took many photographs, as well as attend many of their school/sporting events. He was a very active and adventurous person as well. You could always see him biking on the Naperville Prairie Path or on vacations with his family, along with other outdoor activities. Last but not least, he was a very generous person, willing to help others when needed, to lend an ear, or to add his sense of humor to any situation to make people laugh. Devoted husband of Cheri (Smith) Horton. Loved by his children, Alex, Megan, and Carly Horton. Loving son of Dorothy Horton and the late John R. Horton. Dear brother to Rich (Mary Ann) Horton, Bill (Karen) Horton, Paul (Dianne) Horton, Ann (Marc) Lucas, Patrick Horton, and the late Peggy Horton. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. He will be terribly missed by our orange tabby, Tigger, who slept at his feet every night, and watched over him as he left our home for the last time. Due to Covid, a private celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 5th, at 1:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1310 Shepherd Dr., Naperville, IL. The service will be live streamed for those who cannot attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, www.themmrf.org or the International Myeloma Foundation, www.myeloma.org. Mask and social distancing will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville. For more information, please call (630)355-0213.



Published in Naperville Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
