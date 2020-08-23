James Robert "Bob" Herron, age 83, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1974, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville after a short battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). He was born September 30, 1936 in Belle, MO.
Beloved husband of Karen M. Herron (nee Henneke), whom he married July 30, 1961, loving father of Kelli (Ed) Schulze of Plainfield and the late Scott Herron, adored grandfather of Brant Herron Schulze, devoted son of the late Fred and Jewel Herron, dear brother of Charles (Helen) Herron of Fort Pierce, FL, Steve Herron of Belle, MO, the late Carol (John) Garino and the late Marvin (Anita) Herron, fond uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.
Bob grew up in Belle, MO, was a graduate of Belle High School and received a BS in Agricultural Engineering from the University of Missouri at Columbia. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1960, stationed stateside and in Germany and was employed for 36 years with Standard Oil/Amoco, retiring in 1997 as Distribution Manager. Bob was a longtime member of the Chicago Oil Men's Club and served as Vice President (1991) and President (1992).
Bob was civic minded and was a member of the Elks, Kiwanis and the Lions Club. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing couples pinochle, bridge and poker, and socializing with countless friends.
Due to the current health crisis, services will be held at a later date.
Future inurnment: Naperville Cemetery, Naperville.
