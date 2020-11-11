1/
Jamie M. Pakenham
1979 - 2020
Jamie Matthew Pakenham, 41, of North Aurora, IL passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was born April 14, 1979 in Warwick, NY, the son of Richard and Lynne (Lambin) Pakenham. Jamie was a graduate of Waubonsie Valley High School. He loved cooking and entertaining, lively conversations, music, teaching others, and he had an infectious smile and laughter. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his parents; one son, Benjamin; 4 siblings, Shannon (Alejando) Ramirez, Andrew (Marcia) Pakenham, Rebekah (Derek) Funkhouser and Matthew (Gabriela) Pakenham; 4 nieces and nephews, Jonathan, Mikaela, Abigail and MacKenzie. Family will be receiving guests on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Following visitation, graveside service will be at Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery, IL Due to current restrictions a mask and social distancing is required. For information please go to www.dieterlememorialhome.com. 630-897-1196


Published in Naperville Sun on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
NOV
10
Graveside service
Riverside Cemetery
