(Mary) Jane Baier (nee Hanson), age 89, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1961, formerly of Chicago, IL and Connersville, IN, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. She was born May 14, 1930 in Indianapolis, IN.
Beloved wife of the late David Paul Baier, who she married on October, 17, 1959 in Connersville, IN and who preceded her in death on May 21, 2017. They moved to Naperville in 1961 and spent 58 wonderful years together with their son, Mark (Maureen Boyle) Baier, daughter, Anne (Steve) Haraburda, granddaughters, Mary Agnes (Maggie) Baier, Victoria Baier Iarca (Tibireu Iarca) and Elizabeth Haraburda and great granddaughter, Olivia Mayrs.
Jane will also be missed by her cat, Gracie, and her many new friends and caregivers at Harbor Chase Senior Living in Plainfield.
She was preceded in death by her infant granddaughter, Alex Haraburda and her parents, Ruthven and Vanieta (nee Glass) Hanson.
Jane grew up in Connorsville, IN, where she was a member of the Connersville High School Class of 1948. After graduation, she attended Miami University in Oxford, OH and graduated with a BS in Business Administration. Jane was member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and continued to be an active chapter member.
Upon graduation, Jane moved to Chicago and was employed as a secretary with WGN Radio/TV. In 1959, Jane married David, moved to Naperville and became a loving mother to her two children. Jane was active in both the Boy and Girl Scouts of America, serving as a den mother and troop leader. As a member of St. John's Episcopal Church she served on the Altar Guild, edited the church newsletter, took minutes of the Vestry meetings, was a member of the Episcopal Church Women (ECW) and sang in the church choir. Jane and David were also instrumental in the efforts to relocate the original church, now Century Memorial Chapel, to its present location in the Naper Settlement. After her children were grown, Jane worked as a secretary for Indian Prairie School District 204, retiring in 1993. For their 25th wedding anniversary, Jane's mother gifted her and David with tickets to Hawaii. They fell in love with the island of Kauai and vacationed there annually for the next 30 years.
Services are being planned for a future date.
In lieu of flowers please perform a random act of kindness toward someone and remember Jane. It can be as small as a smile to brighten a stranger's day or a call to someone who is alone and needs a word of encouragement or helping a neighbor pay a bill. Anything to make the world a little brighter, but always remember Jane, our new star in the heavens.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 22, 2020