Jane Strevell, a resident of the Naperville area from 1974 to 2015, passed away on November 26, 2019, in Nolensville, Tennessee, where she has lived for the last four years with her daughter, Eileen. She was born February 8, 1927, in Albany, New York. She met her loving husband of 64 years while roller-skating in Albany. They married in Albany on June 13, 1953. She was preceded in death by John and has joined the love of her life once again. Jane loved spending time with her family, going to pot-luck dinners with her friends, and playing bridge with her husband as her partner. Jane is survived by seven children: Pam (Ron) Steinkirchner, Mike (Nancy) Strevell, Laurel (Gerard) LaLonde, Tim (Tobi) Strevell, Andy (Maggie) Strevell, Eileen (Tom) Boehne and Steve (Lynn) Strevell. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren: Debbie Steinkirchner, Sherri (Ryan) Hewit, Dave Steinkirchner, Joshua Strevell, Steven Strevell, Michael Jack LaLonde, Christy (Ryan) Ross, Noah Strevell, Emma Strevell, Joe Strevell, Jon Strevell, Molly Boehne, Robbie Boehne, Allie Boehne, Jack Strevell, Matt Strevell and Elise Strevell; and four great-grandchildren: Nick Hewit, Nate Hewit, Clark Strevell and Declan Ross. She was preceded in death by her husband and her granddaughter, Alyse Strevell. A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, from 4 – 6 pm, at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S Mill St, Naperville, IL 60540. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 16, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 505 Kingston Dr, Romeoville, IL 60446. Inurnment will take place immediately after the funeral mass at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 1140 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607. () For more information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 8, 2019