Janice Fredricks (nee McDaniels) died March 22nd at her daughters home surrounded by family & loved ones. Born 1938 in Muncie Indiana, raised in Naperville then moved to Plainfield after getting married. Janice was a very loving and caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother – she always put her children and family first. She was devout in her religious beliefs and was a long-standing member of the Lutheran Church. She owned and operated the Diet Center in Naperville for many years. Her marriage to Bill brought with it a lot of travel and adventures. When Bill became ill with cancer, she took on the responsibility of being his caregiver until his passing. Jan then moved back to her Plainfield home and began working for Ace Hardware in Plainfield which gave her the freedom to become the caregiver for her mother Virginia McDaniels until her passing. Janice throughout her life gave much to many and will be greatly missed. Her battle has finally ended may she rest in peace. She is survived by her children Julie (Chuck) Weinmann of Montgomery, Mike (Kathy) Kresen of Diamond and Dee (Lee) Wolfe of Naperville; grandchildren Virginia and Benjamin Weinmann, Joshua and Nathan Kresen and one great grandson Maxwell Charles. She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Virginia McDaniels, sister Patricia Rynne and husband William Fredricks. Services will be private. Please honor Janice's life by donating to the in her name at www.alz.org/donate. Arrangements handled by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.beidelmankunschfh.com Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary