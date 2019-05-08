Jay D. Memler, age 78, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1972, formerly of Iowa City, IA, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born on January 11, 1941 in Iowa City, IA.Jay grew up in Iowa City, Iowa and attended Iowa City High School, graduating in 1959. He was active in band, as well as football, basketball, and baseball. In football he was selected to the Iowa All-State 2nd Team in the fall of 1958.He attended the University of Iowa, graduating in 1963 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He was a member of Alpha Kappa Psi business fraternity.On June 21, 1964, he married Dianne Walsh, his college sweetheart.Upon graduation, he was accepted into a management training program at Illlinois Bell Telephone Company. Upon completion of his training, he worked in Springfield and Rockford before moving to Naperville in 1972 where he had various assignments in the Chicagoland area. He retired from the Bell System on December 31, 1996, after 33 years of service.Jay was a member of DeMolay and in Springfield served as a chapter advisor.He was later accorded the Chevalier degree, as well as the coveted Legion of Honor degree. He has been a member of the Iowa City Lodge #4 A.F. & A.M. for over 50 years.He helped coach both Little League and YFL teams in Naperville.On September 28, 1975, Jay suffered a spinal cord injury which put him out of work for nearly a year and left him walking with two canes and much later a walker and wheelchair. His spirits, however, always remained positive.He has lived in Naperville since 1972 and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church since 1974.He enjoyed spectator sports, poker, and watching the stock market.His survivors include his wife, Dianne; daughter, Christine Memler of Arlington Heights, IL; son, Douglas Memler of Naperville, Illinois; grandchildren: Kyle (fiancee, Angela), and Grant Memler, and Sarah Price of Winfield, IL; and brother, Allan Memler (Sandy) of Mt. Pleasant, IA. and a sister-in-law, Carmen (the late Jim) Clark of Omaha, NE.He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Laura Memler.Visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019, 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 11, 11:00 AM at Grace United Methodist Church, 300 East Gartner Rd., Naperville, IL with Rev. Daniel Cochran officiating.Future inurnment: Naperville Cemetery, Naperville.In lieu of flowers, donations in Jay's memory may be made to: Will2Walk Foundation, 287 W. Oxford Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85233, 480-231-7256, https://will2walk.org/donate/For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on May 8, 2019