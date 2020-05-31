Jean Maureen Fabian (nee Freed), 88, born August 23, 1931 in Naperville, IL, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Naperville, IL. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Freed and Bernice Geris. Her wishes were to be laid to rest along with her parents at the Naperville Cemetery, in lieu of funeral services.
Beloved mother and sister, survived by her son, Randy; grandson, Reno; daughter, Darcy; sister, Lorraine; brother, Bob; nephews, Tim & Chris; nieces, Tam & Bridgette.
During her life, mom enjoyed reading and gardening. She had quite the green thumb with her plants and gardens, both brought her much joy. She also enjoyed evening walks in the summer. In addition to evening walks, mom spent most of her summer days with the beach bums at Centennial Beach. Mom also had an extensive passion for her bridge club, she played monthly for 40 years or so.
She loved her children more than anything.
She will be greatly missed and loved every day. May she rest in the Lord's love. We love you mom!
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For more info, call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in Naperville Sun on May 31, 2020.