Jeanine Henrietta Jungels (nee Gross), age 90, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1947, formerly of Aurora, IL, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at her home. She was born June 9, 1929 in Aurora, IL.
Beloved wife of the late Albert G. Jungels, whom she married December 15, 1947 and who preceded her in death on February 4, 2006, loving mother of Ronald (Joann) Jungels of Naperville, Linda Fagin of Aurora, Lou Ann Atten of Aurora, Deborah (Doug) Poncar of Columbia, MO, Rodney (Carolyn) Jungels of Prairie Grove, AR, Diane (Wayne) Ward of Kansas City, KS, Brian (Anita) Jungels of Lyons, IL and the late Gerald, Dennis, Donald and Paul, adored grandmother of 19, cherished great-grandmother of 32 and great-great grandmother of 6, devoted daughter of the late Fred and Mamie (nee Ehr) Gross, dear sister of Carol (the late Harvey) Johnson of Aurora and the late Betty (the late Victor) Goers, sister-in-law of Jim Jungels of Naperville and Norman Jungels of Naperville, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt, great-great aunt and friend of many.
Jeanine moved to Naperville at the age of 18. She married her husband, Albert, and was a loving and devoted homemaker to her ten children. She was a longtime member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Naperville and a lifetime member of the Women of the Moose Lodge #1290.
Jeanine was an avid Cubs fan while her husband, Albert, was a diehard White Sox fan. She was an enthusiastic supporter of her husband's fishing club and became an avid fisherwoman herself. Jeanine enjoyed socializing with her senior friends, playing BINGO and BUNCO.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 9, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 10, 11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville.
Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL.
A luncheon reception will follow the burial at the SS. Peter & Paul Church Ministry Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanine's memory can be made to: , 300 South Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606, (312) 346-4675, https://www.heart.org/en/affiliates/illinois/chicago
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 6, 2020