Jeanne Louise DeBoer (nee Rosenwinkel), 56, passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 3, at her home in Naperville, IL. She leaves behind her loving husband Jim DeBoer, sons Nick and Alec, brother John Rosenwinkel (Jane), sister Mary Sue Rosenwinkel, as well as nieces & nephew Mary, Sarah and John Rosenwinkel. She was preceded in death by her parents John W. Rosenwinkel, Sr. and June E. Rosenwinkel (nee Warner).



Jeanne grew up in LaGrange, IL, attended St. Francis Xavier grammar school and Lyons Township High School. She earned her RN degree at College of DuPage, and practiced in-home health care.



Free-spirited and adventurous, she loved the outdoors, get togethers with friends, and especially diving trips. Family and friends were everything to her. We will miss her fun personality, infectious laugh, and loving heart.



A memorial for Jeanne will be scheduled at a later date. Donations can be made to the Naperville Area Humane Society.





