1/1
Jeanne Manning Lynch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne Manning Lynch (nee Latchford), age 88, passed away August 3, 2020. She is survived by her children; Mary (Michael) Brod and James (Shannon) Hannigan and her grandson Toivo Hannigan. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Irene Latchford, and her husbands James T. Manning and Ernest G. Lynch. Jeanne was a retired kindergarten teacher in the Downers Grove School District. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11, from 9 am until 10 am at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 at St. Raphael Church, 1215 Modaff Road, Naperville. Entombment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Info www.beidelmankunschfh.com, 630-355-0264.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Raphael Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved