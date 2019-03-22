Jeannie Murphy-Mittal, age 65, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1987, formerly of Palos Heights and Peoria, IL, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her home. She was born November 11, 1953 in Evergreen Park, IL.Beloved wife of James T. "Jim" Mittal, whom she married March 16, 1984, loving mother of Matt Mittal (Emily), Brett Mittal (Stephanie D'Ercola) and Benjamin Mittal (fiancée, Chelsea Nusslock), step-mother of Jamie Baltrotsky (Mike), adored grandmother of Ava Mittal; Madeline, Olivia and Molly Baltrotsky, devoted daughter of the late Philip F., Jr. and Jean Therese (nee Cain) Murphy, dear sister of Philip Murphy III (Yulia), Michael Murphy (Debbie), the late Susan "Suzie" Murphy, Eileen Murphy-Amlee (Duane), Sharon Richardson (Tim), Mary Castle (Kent), and David Murphy, dear sister-in-law of Jean (William) Troy and the late Judy (Jim) Troy, niece, cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.Jeannie grew up in Palos Heights, attended Harold L. Richards High School in Oak Lawn, IL (Class of 1971) and was a graduate of Chicago State University with a BA in Psychology. She worked as an account executive at WHOI television station in Peoria, IL and later, after moving to Naperville, as a realtor at Ryan Hill Realty and currently at Baird & Warner, both in Naperville. Jeannie was a member of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church and served on the Board of Directors at Naperville Responds for Our Veterans. She was past president of Naperville Central High School Redhawk Hockey Association and past president of West Suburban Irish. Jeannie was a member of Illinois Valley Yacht & Canoe Club (IVY) of Peoria and was a loyal fan of the Chicago Blackhawks.Visitation will be Monday, March 25, 2019, 4:00-9:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 26, 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 2220 Lisson Rd., Naperville. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL.Donations in Jeannie's memory may be made to: Naperville Responds for Our Veterans, 210 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540, (331) 684-7899, nrfov.org For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary